Energy Transition Offers a Ray of Hope to Farmers Struggling in Chilly Winter

When the plunging mercury set new records in the Ganganagar district of Rajasthan and people shivered even in their warm quilts, Satveer Singh, a 50-year-old farmer from Mohanpura village, had to visit his wheat field late at night to irrigate the crop. The reason, he argues, is electricity supply which usually comes at night for agricultural work.

Singh says that many people in the village have lost their lives due to snakebites and other such accidents when they stepped out at night for irrigating their fields.

“My pain is nothing compared to those fellows,” he says. He hopes the government will understand their pain and provide electricity (for agriculture) in the daytime.

It is not an isolated demand.