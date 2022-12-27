Top 10 Climate Disasters of 2022 Costed Over USD 3 Billion Each: Report

A new report by Christian Aid, Counting the Cost 2022, states that the top ten most financially costly climate disasters of the year have an impact of over USD 3 billion each.
Here's all you need to know.
Storm Eunice in Europe- The extratropical cyclone that hit Belgium, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, and the United Kingdom in February caused over USD 4.3 billion and led to 16 deaths.
East Australia Floods- Floods hit East Australia in February and March this year and caused USD 7.5 billion in damages, while also killing 27 people, and displacing over 60,000.
Floods in South Africa- The KwaZulu Natal and Eastern Cape floods that hit South Africa in April caused USD 3 billion, killed 459, and displaced over 40,000.
Floods in China- The June to September floods in China caused over USD 12.3 billion in damages and displaced 239 people.
Drought in Europe- The European drought that lasted from June to Septmber costed over USD 20 billion.
Hurricane Fiona in September- Hurricane Fiona struck the Caribbean and Canada in September resulted in 13,000 displacements, over 25 deaths, and caused USD 3 billion in damages.
The droughts in Brazil and China that lasted throughout the year also caused USD 4 billion and USD 8.4 billion to the countries each.
The report highlighted that these climate disasters underline the urgent need to provide the financial support promised to developing countries at COP27. All these events didn’t just cause financial loss but also led to displacement of millions, food insecurity, drought, loss of lives.
