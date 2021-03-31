Why BJP’s ‘Flood-Free’ Assam Dream May Remain Just That

The very first point in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) manifesto for Assam Assembly elections is the one Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been stressing on at almost all poll rallies in the state – ‘flood-free’ Assam in the next five years.

The first of the 10-point agenda released by the BJP-Assam Gana Parishad (AGP) alliance is ‘Mission Brahmaputra’ – a programme to “eliminate loss of lives, livelihood, and property due to floods.”