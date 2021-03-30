Assam Polls: Wearing Anti-CAA Gamosa, Rahul Details 5 ‘Guarantees’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted a campaign video on Tuesday, 30 March, for the ongoing Assam Assembly elections, detailing five “guarantees” provided by the Congress-led Mahajot Alliance.
Gandhi was supposed to campaign in Assam on Tuesday, but could not reach there due to bad weather. Instead, he released a video asking voters to exercise their franchise in favour of the alliance.
Wearing a traditional gamosa, with ‘NO CAA’ written on it, Gandhi reiterated the five policies that were earlier announced as part of the election campaign in Assam.
On 2 March, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had announced a list of five policies, which she said were not “promises but guarantees”.
Rahul Gandhi elaborated on these five “guarantees” and said that:
While referring to the hill tribes, Gandhi alleged that Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is attacking the tribes by trying to scrap Article 244A. He added that if voted to power, the Congress-led alliance will implement Article 244A.
He further asked for support from the people of Assam, urging them to vote for the Congress-led Mahajot alliance in order to fulfil the guarantees given.
As per Tuesday’s programme, Gandhi was supposed to interact with women at the India Club Ground in Silchar besides addressing a public meeting at the DSA Ground in Haflong. He was also supposed to be present at a public meeting in Karbi Anglong district, reported IANS.
Earlier in the day, Gandhi had said in another tweet, “What did the Central government do to wipe the tears of crores of daily wage labourers, including the tea plantation workers? There is no relation between progress and hollow promises. The people have understood that.”
While interacting with college students in Dibrugarh on 19 March, Gandhi had slammed the BJP for “selling hatred to create divisions among people”.
Voting in Assam began on 27 March, with the remaining two phases to be held on 1 and 6 April.
The results will be announced on 2 May, along with the results of Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal.
(With inputs from PTI and IANS.)
Published: 30 Mar 2021,05:37 PM IST