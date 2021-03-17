Assam’s Tea Tribes: Merely Vote Bank or Do They Really Matter?

Cameraperson: Tridip K Mandal
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
Sitting outside his one-room mud hut in Assam’s Sonitpur district, George Lagun is holding a clay teacup that this correspondent has carried all the way from Delhi.
He’s surprised that a cup of tea could cost Rs 200 at a fancy café in India’s metros. It’s more expensive than the Rs 167 he earns after working eight hours a day in a tea garden.
Lagun belongs to Assam’s ‘tea tribe’ – a term used to represent the tribals or ‘Adivasis’ who work in the eight hundred tea estates of the state. They are originally tribals from Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bengal. The British brought them to Assam in the late 19th century to work at the tea plantations here.
Today, this community of tea workers is a critical vote bank in almost 40 constituencies of Assam, their vote is essential for a win. However, they claim that in return, they haven’t got much from the political leaders they have elected to the Legislative Assembly and the Parliament.
For long, labourers like Mono have been demanding an increase in their daily wage. They want to be paid Rs 351.33, which even though is not at par with their counterparts in Kerala – Rs 380.38 – it is still a huge increase from what they get paid at present.
During the 2016 election campaign, the BJP had promised to hike the daily wage for tea garden workers from Rs 137 per day to Rs 351.33. But after coming to power, all that the workers got was a hike of Rs 30. The current wage is Rs 167 per day.
Another long-standing demand has been for the status of Scheduled Tribe. Though tea garden workers belonging to Adivasi communities may have the Scheduled Tribe status in the states of their origin, they are denied the same in Assam. They have been provided the OBC status.
The Assam government on 7 February also provided a financial assistance of Rs 3,000 to each of the 7.46 lakh tea garden workers, as part of the third phase of Chah Bagicha Dhan Puraskar Mela. In the first phase in 2017-18, an amount of Rs 2,500 was provided to 6.33 lakh tea garden workers holding bank accounts and in the second phase in 2018-19, Rs 2,500 was deposited in the accounts of 7.15 lakh workers.
However, workers' unions point out that this assistance doesn't solve the fundamental issue of low wages and poor working conditions.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined