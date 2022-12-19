Transport Ministry Launches First Surety Bonds Scheme For Road Contractors

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways launched its first ever surety bonds scheme for road and highways contractors, on Monday, 19 December.

What for? These bonds were floated by general insurance companies for highway contractors, in a bid to provide relief to contractors and free up working capital stuck in bank guarantees, Gadkari said in a statement last week.

The move comes two years after the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) formed a committee to study the feasibility of the insurance industry to offer bonds of such nature.

But what are surety bonds and how will they help be a positive catalyst of infrastructure development? The Quint delves deeper into the details.