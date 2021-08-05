NGOs, Firms Can Now Open Driver Training Centres, Issue Driving Licence: MoRTH
Entities applying for Driver Training Centre should have premises with required infrastructures/facilities on land
Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Monday, 2 August, issued guidelines for accreditation of Driving Training Centres.
According to the new guidelines, any automobile associations, private establishments, NGOs etc., will be able allowed to to open accredited driver training centres if they meet the eligibility criteria. These entities will also be allowed to issue driving licence on completion of a prescribed training by an individual.
According to the official notice, "Any legal entity such as Companies, Associations, Firms, NGOs, Private establishment/Automobile Associations/ Vehicle Manufacturers' Association/ Autonomous Body/ Private Vehicle Manufacturers etc. shall be eligible to apply for accreditation of DTC."
The notice further added that state governments are required to make provisions in their motor vehicle rules to mandate driving training for certain categories mandatory, and establish a system to grant accreditation, promote, monitor, audit etc. of accredited Driving Training Centers in the state.
Driving Training Centre: Eligibility Criteria
As mentioned above, entities applying for DTC, are required to meet the eligibility criteria.
They should have premises with required infrastructures/facilities on land stipulated under the CMV Rules, 1989
It must be registered with the appropriate legal authority
They must have a clean record since inception
The applicant has to show its financial capacity to manage adequate resources to run the center to the satisfaction of the State/UT.
The decision has been taken to avoid the large number of road accidents that are taking place every year. According to the Ministry, large numbers of road accidents are taking place on Indian roads every year. The analysis of various road accidents studies carried out in the past infers that majority of them occur due to drivers fault. Therefore, there is an urgent need to impart driving training, both theoretical and practical to the existing and aspiring drivers.
