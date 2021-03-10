Luxury Bus Row: Nitin Gadkari Refutes Charges Involving Swedish Co

Gadkari’s office, in a statement released on Wednesday, said, “The allegations that the bus was not paid for and was used for the wedding of Gadkari's daughter are nothing but a figment of media’s imagination.”

"Gadkari and his family members have absolutely nothing to do with the purchase or sale of the bus. Nor do they have anything to do with any firm or individual who might be linked with the purchase or sale of the bus... The attempts by a section of the media to drag the name of Nitin Gadkari and his family, therefore, are very unfortunate and part of a sinister and malicious campaign to malign Gadkari and tarnish his unblemished reputation as a person of impeccable integrity," the statement said.