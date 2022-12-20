Man, Woman Found Dead in Gurugram Club, Cops Suspect Asphyxiation From ‘Angithi’
Two other women, who were also present in the room, were found unconscious and are undergoing medical treatment.
A man and a woman were found dead inside a club in Gurugram’s DLF Phase-3 on Monday, 20 December, while two other women were found unconscious and are undergoing treatment.
The incident: Sanjeev Joshi, a resident of Hisar and brother of Knite Ryder club owner Ranjan Joshi, came to the the club the birthday of one of the three women with him on Sunday night.
Subsequent to the celebrations, the group ordered food and proceeded to enter the room, spending the night there.
News agency PTI claimed that there was no ventilation in the cabin where they gathered and added that due to the cold, an angithi (fireplace) was lit.
Who found the group?: The club’s staff, who did not check on the group as Sanjeev Joshi’s was the owner’s brother, left early and returned to find all four people unconscious in their room on Monday.
After club owner Ranjan reached the spot, he rushed the four to a private hospital where Sanjeev Joshi and one of the women were declared dead while the other two were taken in for treatment, police said.
Cause of Death?: Reports claimed that while the police are initially suspecting death by asphyxiation, due to smoke from an angithi (fireplace) in their room, officials are also investigating the possibility of murder or death by accident.
What did the police say?: “Prima facie, it seems to be a case of death due to suffocation. The dead bodies have been sent for postmortem and further probe is underway,” DCP (East) Virender Vij told news agency PTI. He added that a forensic team visited the site.
