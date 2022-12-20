Man, Woman Found Dead in Gurugram Club, Cops Suspect Asphyxiation From ‘Angithi’

After club owner Ranjan reached the spot, he rushed the four to a private hospital where Sanjeev Joshi and one of the women were declared dead while the other two were taken in for treatment, police said.

Cause of Death?: Reports claimed that while the police are initially suspecting death by asphyxiation, due to smoke from an angithi (fireplace) in their room, officials are also investigating the possibility of murder or death by accident.

What did the police say?: “Prima facie, it seems to be a case of death due to suffocation. The dead bodies have been sent for postmortem and further probe is underway,” DCP (East) Virender Vij told news agency PTI. He added that a forensic team visited the site.