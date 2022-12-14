Gurugram Dog Owners Seek Cheaper Registration Fee, Easy Process for Pet Parents

Amid the outrage over advisories issued for pet dog owners in Gurugram by its municipal body, a group of pet parents on Tuesday, 13 December met officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to lay out their issues and demand that the registration process be made easier.

A pet parent who was present at the meeting with GMC, told The Quint that citizens have demanded that the registration fee be reduced from Rs 12,000 per year to Rs 500 or even lesser.

The move comes after the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), a statutory body under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, on 7 December issued a notice to the municipal corporation, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), pet-owners and other stakeholders stating, "any kind of adverse action against the feeders of dogs, or to relocate or resort to poisoning of dogs or other atrocities are against the law of the land."