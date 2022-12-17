Toilets Spew Invisible Aerosol Plumes With Every Flush: Here’s Proof

We found that a typical commercial toilet generates a strong upward jet of air with velocities exceeding 6.6 feet per second (2 meters per second), rapidly carrying these particles up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) above the bowl within eight seconds of the start of the flush.

Water streams forcefully into the toilet bowl during a flush cycle.

To visualize these plumes, we set up a typical lidless commercial toilet with a flushometer-style valve, found throughout North America, in our lab. Flushometer valves use pressure instead of gravity to direct water into the bowl. We used special optics to create a thin vertical sheet of laser light that illuminated the region from the top of the bowl to the ceiling. After flushing the toilet with a remote electrical trigger, the aerosol particles scatter enough laser light to become visible, allowing us to use cameras to image the plume of particles.