'Didn't Get Expected Results': Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta Resigns From Post
The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party wrested power from the BJP in the 2022 MCD elections.
Adesh Gupta stepped down from his position as the chief of the BJP's Delhi unit on Sunday, 11 December.
Aftermath: Gupta’s resignation comes on the heels of his party’s defeat in the recent Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls.
"The party did not get the expected results in the MCD elections, taking moral responsibility for the defeat, I have resigned from the post of Delhi BJP President," Gupta was quoted as saying by ANI.
The MCD had the BJP at the helm for 15 years.
Yes, but: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party wrested power from the BJP in the 2022 MCD elections.
AAP went well over the majority mark by winning 132 seats
Next in line? Virendra Sachdeva will be acting president of Delhi BJP till a successor has been appointed, the party stated.
The election after the election: The question of who will be the next mayor of India's capital is yet to be answered.
Despite losing the civic polls, the BJP had indicated of having a go at the mayor's post.
But later, Gupta clarified that the BJP will play the role of a "strong opposition" instead.
However, the AAP still has a lot to sort out before picking a mayor because:
The civic polls were pushed from March to December 2022. This was due to the Centre's move to club three Delhi municipalities together.
The delay in elections means that AAP may have to elect a mayor for the remainder of the financial year and do it again at the start of FY2023-24.
The other option is to let a special officer appointed by the Centre take charge till a mayor is elected, as per section 514A of the amended Delhi Municipal Corporation Act.
