Support BLM Movement, But What About Patriarchy & Colourism Here?

Women’s bodies and the idea of beauty have always been a site of contention due to the East’s rendering of “culturally pure” image and the West’s colonialism and capitalism. While many shall put the blame on colonisers for breeding this racial superiority complex in Indians – including the British, Dutch, Portugese, Mughals, Afghans, and so on – there is enough evidence that the Indian caste system has been perpetuating racial biases since time immemorial.

“The histories of colonialism and globalisation are interlinked with entrenched hierarchies of caste in India. Therefore, conceptions of beauty and desirability in India have to be read through the multiple lens of caste and race discrimination,” says writer Navaneetha Mokkil, who teaches Women’s Studies at JNU.

In national imagination, a woman’s identity is seen from the lens of honour of the nation, largely controlled by a masculine state. As a result, successive governments have rendered a parochial understanding of who the modern Indian woman is, by putting a baggage of cultural purity on her.