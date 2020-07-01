Meet The Women Who Got Shaadi.com To Remove The Skin Tone Filter

Colourism and discrimination based on skin complexion are known problems amongst desi communities - both within India as well as abroad. From Bollywood celebrities endorsing fairness creams to pop culture references that put down people with darker skin tones, the issue is widespread.

Recently, the matrimonial website Shaadi.com was called out by three women for its extremely discriminatory ‘skin tone’ feature. Outraged, the women decided to start a Change.org petition and somehow got Shaadi.com to take down the filter. In the recent past, large corporations like HUL and L’Oreal have also tried to become responsible in their own ways. But are these baby steps enough to make a longterm change?

For more, watch the video!

Editor: Veeru Mohan