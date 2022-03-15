UP Results & Yogi’s Cabinet: The BJP Has to Satisfy Many Groups This Time

After a stupendous victory in the Uttar Pradesh elections, hectic parleys have begun in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over cabinet formation. Yogi Adityanath was in the capital on Sunday to discuss the details with JP Nadda, Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sixty MLAs can become Ministers in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet. The first and foremost question is whether the Cabinet will have a central BJP imprint or Yogi Adityanath’s imprint, as he is the main architect of the victory.

Yogi may have a bigger role to play unlike the last time in 2017, when he had lesser freedom. However, Amit Shah’s deputation as an observer also means that the Centre doesn’t want to give him a free hand as there was a lot of resentment against his style of functioning in the previous term.