UP Elections: Who Benefited the Most From BSP Wipeout – SP or BJP?

The party is constrained by the fact that it has nothing to offer except for caste-based politics in Uttar Pradesh. Only 4% of voters cast their vote on the basis of caste as per the Axis survey; this number for the BSP is 25%.

Mayawati has lost sheen as a firehouse speaker, which is evident from her speeches. She has also lost the mass connect with voters. The BSP has been reduced to a family-controlled party run by Mayawati, her brother and his son. There is no official succession plan in place.

New entrants like Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan are attracting the youth among Dalits. The BJP has taken over a majority of non-Jatavs and is also making inroads among Jatavs this time.