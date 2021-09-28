UP & Punjab Cabinet Expansions Show BJP and Cong’s Opposite Strategies

The ministers include one Brahmin, three Non-Yadav Other Backward Classes (NYOBC), one Jatav and one Non-Jatav Scheduled Caste (Dalit), and one Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidate. Brahmins, NYOBC, and Non-Jatav SC account for around 50% of the population of the state.

62% upper caste, 58% NYOBC and 37% non-Jatav SCs voted for BJP in the 2017 Assembly election. This increased to 77%, 76% and 60%, respectively, in the 2019 general election.

It has left Yadavs (backers of Samajwadi Party), Jats (spearheading farmers agitation), and Muslims with a clear message that those who don’t vote for the party will not be rewarded.