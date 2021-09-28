Punjab Cabinet: Portfolios Allocated to New Mins, Channi Keeps Justice, Tourism
Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has retained 14 portfolios.
Two days after 15 ministers were inducted into the state Cabinet, the Punjab government on Tuesday, 28 September, allocated portfolios to the state's ministers.
Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has retained 14 portfolios, including vigilance, while Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has been given the charge of home affairs, among other departments.
Here is a full list of the portfolios allocated to the various state ministers:
Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi: Personnel, vigilance, general administrations and justice, legal and legislative affairs, information and public relations, environment, mining and geology, civil aviation, excise, investment promotion, power, hospitality, and tourism and cultural affairs
Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa: Home affairs, cooperation, and jails
Deputy Chief Minister Om Parkash Soni: Health and family welfare, defence services welfare, and freedom fighters
CABINET MINISTERS
Brahm Mohindra: Local government, parliamentary affairs, elections, and removal of grievances
Manpreet Singh Badal: Finance, taxation, government reforms, planning, and programme implementation
Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa: Rural development and panchayats, and animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development
Aruna Chaudhary: Revenue, rehabilitation, and disaster management
Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria: Water resources, and housing and urban development
Rana Gurjeet Singh: Technical education and industrial training, employment generation and training, horticulture, and soil and water conservation
Razia Sultana: Water supply and sanitation, social security, women and child development, and printing and stationary
Vijay Inder Singla: Public works and administrative reforms
Bharat Bushan Ashu: Food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs
Randeep Singh Nabha: Agriculture and farmers' welfare, and food processing
Raj Kumar Verka: Social justice, empowerment and minorities, new and renewable energy resources, and medical education and research
Sangat Singh Gilzian: Forests, wild life, and labour
Pargat Singh: School education, higher education, sports and youth services, and NRI affairs
Amarinder Singh Raja Warring: Transport
Gurkirat Singh Kotli: Industries and commerce, information technology, and science and technology
The New Punjab Cabinet
Chief Minister Channi had inducted his new Cabinet on Sunday, 26 September, at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh, a week after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the chief ministerial post.
After the ceremony, Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat had stated that the new Cabinet strikes a social and regional balance.
"Those who could not be made ministers today will be accommodated in the government setup and the organisation. This exercise has been done to bring in young faces and strike a social and regional balance," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Former Minister Balbir Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Sunder Sham Arora, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, and Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi were dropped from the Cabinet.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.