Punjab Cabinet: Portfolios Allocated to New Mins, Channi Keeps Justice, Tourism

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has retained 14 portfolios.

Two days after 15 ministers were inducted into the state Cabinet, the Punjab government on Tuesday, 28 September, allocated portfolios to the state's ministers.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has retained 14 portfolios, including vigilance, while Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has been given the charge of home affairs, among other departments.

Here is a full list of the portfolios allocated to the various state ministers:

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi: Personnel, vigilance, general administrations and justice, legal and legislative affairs, information and public relations, environment, mining and geology, civil aviation, excise, investment promotion, power, hospitality, and tourism and cultural affairs

Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa: Home affairs, cooperation, and jails

Deputy Chief Minister Om Parkash Soni: Health and family welfare, defence services welfare, and freedom fighters

CABINET MINISTERS

Brahm Mohindra: Local government, parliamentary affairs, elections, and removal of grievances

Manpreet Singh Badal: Finance, taxation, government reforms, planning, and programme implementation

Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa: Rural development and panchayats, and animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development

Aruna Chaudhary: Revenue, rehabilitation, and disaster management

Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria: Water resources, and housing and urban development

Rana Gurjeet Singh: Technical education and industrial training, employment generation and training, horticulture, and soil and water conservation

Razia Sultana: Water supply and sanitation, social security, women and child development, and printing and stationary

Vijay Inder Singla: Public works and administrative reforms

Bharat Bushan Ashu: Food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs

Randeep Singh Nabha: Agriculture and farmers' welfare, and food processing

Raj Kumar Verka: Social justice, empowerment and minorities, new and renewable energy resources, and medical education and research

Sangat Singh Gilzian: Forests, wild life, and labour

Pargat Singh: School education, higher education, sports and youth services, and NRI affairs

Amarinder Singh Raja Warring: Transport

Gurkirat Singh Kotli: Industries and commerce, information technology, and science and technology

The New Punjab Cabinet

Chief Minister Channi had inducted his new Cabinet on Sunday, 26 September, at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh, a week after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the chief ministerial post.

After the ceremony, Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat had stated that the new Cabinet strikes a social and regional balance.

"Those who could not be made ministers today will be accommodated in the government setup and the organisation. This exercise has been done to bring in young faces and strike a social and regional balance," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Former Minister Balbir Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Sunder Sham Arora, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, and Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi were dropped from the Cabinet.

