Punjab Cabinet: Portfolios Allocated to New Mins, Channi Keeps Justice, Tourism

Chief Minister Channi had inducted his new Cabinet on Sunday, 26 September, at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh, a week after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from the chief ministerial post.

After the ceremony, Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat had stated that the new Cabinet strikes a social and regional balance.

"Those who could not be made ministers today will be accommodated in the government setup and the organisation. This exercise has been done to bring in young faces and strike a social and regional balance," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Former Minister Balbir Sidhu, Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Sunder Sham Arora, Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, and Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi were dropped from the Cabinet.