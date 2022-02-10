UP Polls Phase 1: Why BJP’s Performance in Jat Belt Will Shape the Election

The first phase of the all-important Uttar Pradesh Assembly election is being held today. Fifty-eight seats will be voting in this phase in the western region of the state. The outcome of the phase could decide the way the other phases vote, and hence, this phase is particularly crucial for all parties.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which swept this region in 2017 by bagging 53 of the 58 seats on offer, is facing the ire of farmers, who are led by the influential Jat community. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won two seats, as did the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) one seat. The BJP’s vote share was 46%, while the BSP’s was 22% and RLD-SP’s 24%.

The sheer scale of the BJP’s victory was such that its vote share was equal to the vote share of the BSP, the SP and the RLD combined.