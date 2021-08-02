UP Polls: RLD's Focus on Jat-Muslim Unity to Reclaim Lost Grounds

While the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) are trying to consolidate Brahmin votes, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), under its new chief, is trying to cover lost ground through 'Bhaichara Sammelan' in Uttar Pradesh.

This is aimed at bringing the two communities – Jats and Muslims – once considered to be the party's core vote, together in the western parts of the state.

The party has aggressively rallied behind the farmers and held mahapanchyats across the state in support of agitations against the three controversial farm laws. Following the demise of former RLD chief Ajit Singh, his son Jayant Chaudhary took reins of the party and the assembly election next year is seen as his first litmus test as party chief.