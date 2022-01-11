Mayawati to Not Contest Upcoming UP Elections, Says BSP MP

Former chief minister Mayawati will not contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Satish Chandra Misra said on Tuesday, 11 January.

Speaking to ANI Misra said that he , too, will not contest the elections and expressed confidence that BSP will form the next government in the state under Mayawati's leadership.

Mayawati has never contested an Assembly elections in the state in the past.