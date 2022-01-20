ADVERTISEMENT

UP Polls: Chandrashekhar Azad to Contest From Gorakhpur Against CM Yogi

The Bhim Army chief had said on Tuesday that his party would not forge an alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Uttar Pradesh Elections
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Aazad.</p></div>
Azad Samaj Party (ASP) chief Chandrashekhar Azad announced on Thursday, 20 January, that he will contest polls from Gorakhpur Sadar against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Bhim Army chief had said on Tuesday that his party would fight alone in the Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 and will not forge an alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP).

In a press conference, Azad had released the list of ASP candidates for 33 seats. After denying the alliance with the SP, he had also said that their fight was with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and to defeat them, he might forge an alliance even after the elections.

The BJP had announced Adityanath’s candidature from the ‘super-safe’ constituency on 15 January.

There are few seats that the BJP has dominated so comprehensively as Gorakhpur.

Edited By :Saundarya Talwar
