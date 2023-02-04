Union Budget 2023: Did the Govt Meet Welfare Promises & Secure the Marginalised?

For this, we looked at several social-welfare schemes and the outlay numbers in the Union Budget for 2023-24 from MGNREGA, PMGSY, Ayushman Bharat to the PM-Poshan scheme. There is also a reduced volume of government spending on subsidies, specifically on food and fertilizers.

To begin with, MGNREGA is a flagship scheme of the government to provide 100 days of guaranteed wage employment to a rural household. It has been largest scheme of the MoRD (Ministry of Rural Development), and one of the largest job security programs in the world.

In the Union Budget 2023, a mere Rs 60,000 crore has been allocated to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Program (MGNREGA) scheme. This scheme-slab’s outlay has been slashed 32 percent from the revised estimate for 2022-2023 of Rs 89,400 crore.

Why did this happen? Finance Ministry cites two reasons: a) With the impact of Covid-19 reducing employment in urban areas, MGNREGA allocations were temporarily increased (even though they will still quite sub-par to the actual labour demand for work). Now that the government expect work opportunities for ‘rural populations’ to pick up in cities/urban areas (say, within manufacturing, construction etc.) through 'Awaas Yojana' work and otherwise, a lower allocation under MNREGA made sense; and b) the government wants to increase its fiscal focus towards spending more on schemes like PMGSY, PMAY, where the Finance Minister hopes for long term structural changes.