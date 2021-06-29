Network 18 Apology: Why Fighting Hate Speech in News is Crucial 

On 23 June, News18 Kannada, a part of the media conglomerate Network 18, aired an apology for their hateful coverage, in April 2020, of the Tablighi Jamaat COVID cluster at Nizamuddin Markaz, New Delhi. This is likely the first ever apology by any media outlet in the country for communal coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA), an independent, adjudicatory body set up by the News Broadcasters Association (NBA), had on 16 June 2021, ordered the channel to air the apology and pay a fine of Rs One Lakh to the NBA as well. On the same date, the NBSA had also issued two other orders against Suvarna News, a part of Asianet network, and Times Now, a part of the Times Group, for similar hateful coverage of the Tablighi Jamaat cluster.

The former was asked to pay a fine of Rs.50,000 and the other was issued a ‘censure’.