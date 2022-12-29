Avatar & Artificial Intelligence: Does Future Of Tech In Cinema Hold Promise?

One of the questions to be asked today is whether the use of algorithms computing vast amounts of data for photorealistic CGI(Computer Generated Imagery), increased production efficiency and enhanced viewer experiences and have negotiated a space wherein filmmakers and audiences are willing to sacrifice narratives, acting and dialogue for a cool render. And does this bargain erode the essence of storytelling as well as the ambition to do better?

One and a quarter century ago, a hundred and twenty-six years to be precise, the Lumière brothers delighted the audience in Paris with the Cinématographe, giving the world its first taste of storytelling pleasures.

Yesterday, I watched Avatar: The Way of Water in IMAX 3D, and boy, did it disappoint. Without going into any spoiler details, I can tell you for a fact that if you’ve seen the last movie, you’ve seen this one.

Accepted that in this age of 'content', the avid consumer is resigned in what to expect from mass appeal franchises. We are now used to films where the tech wizardry of CGI is seen as separate from the actual tale. I had already expected the bare minimum in terms of a plot.

I was only there for the new underwater motion-capture technology and CGI. It’s amazing how we have taken to cherry-picking the qualities we expect from films—this one may have a good story that one has good effects, yet another has great music. Rarely does one expect the whole feast anymore