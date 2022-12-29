'We Had A Diverse Crew': Avatar 2 VFX Supervisor Pavani Rao Boddapati

Pavani also added how James Cameron supported the team. She said, “We have calls with him a couple of times a day and he is very expressive and enthusiastic in his praise. There are some key phrases where when he's finaling a shot, he'll say, 'Bingo, Bongo' or he'll say, 'You nailed it!' and those become memes. And the artists love it. Whenever Jim in a recording says, ‘You've done it, you've nailed it, or Final!’. That becomes the high point of the day. He is very generous in his praise and he is very happy with what we've produced."

There are at least three more sequels planned by the writer-director, according to Pavani and they will soon start working on it.