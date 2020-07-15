Take The Internet Back From The Mob

Joshua, a young female comedian, cracked some rather lame jokes on Quora reactions on a proposed statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It was an old video which was completely misunderstood and led to the usual – sentiments were hurt, the venue for the performance was hurt and the State Home Minister asked for an investigation. Not into the actual vandalizing of the venue, but the alleged vandalizing of sentiment. So far so not needed but par for the course. Regulation. Occupational hazard for stand up comics in a thin-skinned country. Except there was more – a YouTuber from Vadodara, Shubham Mishra uploaded a video with rape threats and profanity targeted at Joshua.

And that is when the tide turned – influencers, actors, stand up comics refused to let it go. They did what is the preserve of the troll armies – they orchestrated and organized wide outrage. They got their hashtags to trend. They spurred the authorities and the National Commission for Women to take action, and they won. Shubham Mishra was arrested by the Vadodara police. An FIR has been been filed against him under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (Obscenity), 504 (Intentional insults to break public peace) 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief), 506 (Criminal intimidation) and 509 (Intending to insult modesty of a woman), as well as section 67 of the IT Act (Transmission of electronic material which is lascivious or tends to deprave or corrupt people).

Joshua’s content will still be investigated for hurting sentiments, but nobody gets away by threatening to physically harm her now without consequences. The lesson was clear- if you find someone’s content offensive, you file a complaint or question the content. It does not give you the license to threaten violence and rape to the creator.