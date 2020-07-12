Comic Agrima Joshua Gets Rape Threat for Chhatrapati Shivaji Joke

Mumbai-based stand-up comedian Agrima Joshua is receiving rape and death threats, after a controversy erupted over her jokes that allegedly insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Joshua’s jokes have upset the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra with Home Minister Anil Deshmukh instructing the police to take legal action against her. After facing massive abuse online, Joshua apologised on Twitter.

But the threats haven't stopped. A social media user, Shubham Mishra, who holds a huge follower base on YouTube has posted a video using foul language and issuing rape threats against Joshua.