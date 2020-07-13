Police Detains Man Who Threatened Comic Agrima Joshua With Rape

The Vadodara Police on Sunday, 12 July, detained Shubham Mishra, the YouTuber who threatened stand-up comedian Agrima Joshua with rape threats over her jokes on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Mishra, who holds a huge follower base on YouTube, posted a video using foul language and issuing rape threats against Joshua.

After multiple stand-up comedians and Bollywood actors raised concerns over the video, the National Commission of Women took cognisance of the matter and wrote on Twitter that it has asked the Gujarat Police to take immediate action against Mishra.