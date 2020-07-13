Police Detains Man Who Threatened Comic Agrima Joshua With Rape
Shubham Mishra, a YouTuber, had posted a video using foul language and issuing rape threats against Agrima Joshua.
The Vadodara Police on Sunday, 12 July, detained Shubham Mishra, the YouTuber who threatened stand-up comedian Agrima Joshua with rape threats over her jokes on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Mishra, who holds a huge follower base on YouTube, posted a video using foul language and issuing rape threats against Joshua.
After multiple stand-up comedians and Bollywood actors raised concerns over the video, the National Commission of Women took cognisance of the matter and wrote on Twitter that it has asked the Gujarat Police to take immediate action against Mishra.
An FIR is yet to be filed in connection with the case and the matter is under investigation.
‘Well Done, Vadodara Police’
Some people took to Twitter to appreciate the Vadodara Police on the detention.
What is the Controversy About?
An old video of Joshua, dated April 2019, performing at a comedy and music cafe in Mumbai's Khar (West) has gone viral where the comedian joked about the Maratha king's upcoming statue in the Arabian Sea. The video, which had created uproar when the act was performed last year, once again surfaced online with Shiv Sena's Thane MLA Pratap Sarnaik writing to Home Minister Anil Deshmukh demanding Joshua's arrest.
In the video, which Joshua has since deleted but is still available on various social media platforms, she jokes about speculation over the state government’s plans to build a statue of the Maratha King in the Arabian Sea.
Joshua’s jokes have upset the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra with Home Minister Anil Deshmukh instructing the police to take legal action against her. After facing massive abuse online, Joshua apologised on Twitter.
