COVID-19 & Tablighi Jamaat: Crackdown on Biased Media Brings Hope

In seemingly unrelated news but effectively joined at the hip like Siamese twins, we have had two FIRs (first information reports).

In the first, celebrated TV news anchor Arnab Goswami of Republic TV, who is busy hyper-cloning his former employer-turned-business rival Times Now, is accused by Mumbai police of rigging television rating points that caused huge losses to the Times Group. In the other FIR, microblogging platform Twitter's India chief was pursued by police after it carried a controversial video of a Muslim man alleging violence by Hindu bigots, before the Karnataka high court granted him some relief.

In both cases, there is politics written all over. The first involves police in a Shiv Sena-Congress combine ruled state that targets the BJP and the other in which the BJP at the Centre, invokes rules of its own to police dissenting media or public voices. Either way, the casualties are free speech and decent journalism in some form or the other.

The loud screams of the politically inclined often drown voices of reason, and most certainly whispers of wisdom. In such a context, the NBSA's order comes like a whiff of hope to old-school journalism that - in the age of hyper anchors - is suffering from what feels like a long COVID.

There is a long way to go in restoring news media to, what one hopes would be, a reasonable equilibrium of acceptable tilts.