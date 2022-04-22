Sinking GDP Growth Meets Inflation: Is India Staring at an Economic Storm?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on 6 April 2022, projected India’s real GDP growth for FY 2022-23 at 7.2%.

More ominously, the RBI’s projections underlined the precariousness of India’s GDP growth in India as the central bank projected a drastic slowdown after the bumped-up growth of 16.2% in the first quarter (largely on account of negative/beaten-down growth in the first quarters of the last two years) to 6.2% in the second quarter, 4.1% in the third quarter and only 4% in the fourth quarter.

If the RBI expects only 4% growth in the second half of FY2022-23, how can anyone else be sanguine about rapid growth?