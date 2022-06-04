Satyendar Jain's Arrest Yet Again Raises Questions About ED's Role and Approach

The arrest of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on 30 May has already led to a political war of words, with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming that Enforcement Directorate is acting at the behest of the BJP over the upcoming Himachal Pradesh elections.

The ED's move has reignited controversy over the way in which the central agency has been seen to target Opposition leaders in states across the country, from P Chidambaram and his son Karti, to DK Shivakumar and Nawab Malik.

Of course, just because the ED has focused on Opposition leaders when it comes to politically-connected accused doesn't mean the cases brought by it don't have any merit.