Congress Defections: Why ‘Faithless’ Talent Found Space Elsewhere

But to return to the concern that must be addressed for there is no knowing that there will not be further attrition. It must remain our objective, even ambition, to get back into power, if not for ourselves, certainly for the country. We can neither turn ourselves into an NGO nor deny ourselves the element of pragmatism inevitable in politics. But at the end of the day, it is ideology that we have to return to, to recharge our energies.

The application of ideology might differ with changing times and attitudes. But the core cannot be lost sight of. We often confuse strategy with ideology. For the former one needs a strong head whilst for the latter we need a strong heart. The Congress party has a rich heritage of sacrifice but we do not seek reward for it indefinitely; all we hope for is that we ourselves will be inspired by it and in turn will inspire a new generation of Indians and persuade them to join us in reliving the experience of the great souls who devoted themselves, body and soul, to the idea of India.