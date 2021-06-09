ADVERTISEMENT
Ex-Aide of Rahul Gandhi, Jitin Prasada Quits Congress, Joins BJP
The former Union Minister Jitin Prasada had reportedly met Union Minister Piyush Goyal before the switch over.
Former Union Minister and Congress leader, once a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, Jitin Prasada has quit the Congress and joined the BJP on Wednesday, 9 June.
Prasada had reportedly met Union Minister Piyush Goyal before the switch over. Goyal inducted him in the party after the BJP officially announced his joining in a press conference.
After Jyotiraditya Scindia, Prasada, 47 will bed the second top Congress leader and erstwhile close aide of Rahul Gandhi to defect to the BJP. In 2019, he had denied he was leaving Congress.
