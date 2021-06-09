‘What Do Indian Politicians Stand For?’ Tharoor On Jitin’s Exit

In the IPL, if you conclude your team is just not faring well enough in the tournament, or the management isn’t sending you in your preferred batting position, no one will blame you for seeking a transfer to another team. It is accepted that you have the right to go where you have better opportunities, and where you feel you have a better chance of laying a finger on the winners’ trophy, and enjoying some of the bonuses that come with that.

In politics, that’s not the way it’s supposed to be. You are in your “team” because you believe in what it stands for. However poorly you might think your team is faring, it’s still your team, the embodiment of your principles and values. However badly the captain may be treating you, nothing can make you swear allegiance to another captain who upholds a set of ideas opposed to yours, simply because your ideas are so intrinsic to your politics that you can’t bring yourself to disavow them.

Of course, a party is not just a hallowed institution for your principles; it is also a flesh-and-blood organisation, with individuals in charge, with all their biases, deficiencies and weaknesses. Your party may have the ideas you value, but be poor at selling them to the electorate, or may be run so ineffectively that you feel the good ideas may never win good results at the polls.

You might even be tempted, for these reasons, to leave your party. But if you respect yourself and everything you have stood for in the past, you will take yourself to another party with the same or similar convictions, or start your own — even a regional party with compatible views. You would never cross over to the party of your principal ideological opponents.

That was the thinking of the vast majority of those who entered politics in the past. They left their parties, split or merged or established new parties, but they never abandoned their convictions.