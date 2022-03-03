How Ordinary Russians Have Started Paying the Costs of Putin's Ukraine Invasion

Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its eighth day on Thursday, 3 March, as the city of Kheron fell to the Russian forces.

The economic consequences of war are starting to hit Russia hard. The rouble has hit its lowest level ever against the dollar.

Import prices have skyrocketed while sanctions on Russian banks have sparked chaos in the financial markets.

Whether in protest or in fear of losing money, the Russian market has seen an exodus of large and small companies in the past week.

These companies belong to all sectors – energy, entertainment, sports, oil and gas, automobiles, etc.

This article takes a look at how global companies boycotting Russia, along with other Western punitive policies like flight bans, are starting to deprive ordinary Russian people of the benefits that they were getting before the war.