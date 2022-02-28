Ruble Plunges Nearly 30% as Sanctions Over War on Ukraine Hit Russian Economy

As another measure, the US and the European allies announced a commitment “to taking measures to limit the sale of citizenship—so-called golden passports—that let wealthy Russians connected to the Russian government become citizens of our countries and gain access to our financial systems.”

The EU has also closed its airspace to Russian aircrafts, and has banned Russian state media outlets broadcast. "We will hold Russia to account and collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure for Putin," a statement released by the collective of European countries said.

Meanwhile, talks for de-escalation of the war are expected to take place on Monday, with the Russian and Ukrainian delegations scheduled to meet at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.