Rising Costs, China's Dominance: Can India Be 'Atmanirbhar' for EV Batteries?

Elon Musk realised sometime back that battery self-sufficiency was critical to stay ahead in the EV game.

He not only set up battery cell manufacturing units in-house, Musk is now talking of making battery cells at scale besides experimenting with compositions beyond the typical lithium-ion grid.

In an SEC filing after the first quarter results, Tesla has said deliveries of “Model Y” began from its gigafactory in Texas this month and that this model is fitted with 4680 battery cells made in-house.

“The next phase of production growth will depend on the ramp at Gigafactory Berlin and Gigafactory Texas, as well as our ability to add to our available sources of battery cell supply by manufacturing our own cells that we are developing to have high-volume output, lower capital and production costs and longer range," the filing said.

"Consistent with our approach of innovating manufacturing techniques at our new factories, we expect as well to pioneer new methods related to the mass production of these cells and our unique structural battery pack concept," it added.

Musk’s ambitious battery making bet may or may not pay off just yet, but he has at least shown the world the criticality of manufacturing batteries for EV ambitions to bear fruit.