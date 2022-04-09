Rishi Sunak-Akshata Murthy Row: Can the UK Minister Recover From This Bad PR?

Akshata Murthy, the wealthy Indian wife of Britain’s Finance Minister, Rishi Sunak, has made a surprise announcement that she will, after all, pay British income tax on her worldwide income. Her about-turn is designed to end a row about what some saw as an attempt by her to avoid UK taxes by taking advantage of tax privileges that are within the law but politically awkward for her husband.

The outcry has severely damaged the political standing of Sunak, who until recently was seen as the favourite to succeed the embattled Boris Johnson as Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party.