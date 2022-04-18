Raj Thackeray's Loudspeaker Threat: Will MVA Allow Him to Play BJP's Game?

Is Raj Thackeray all set to create trouble for Mumbai and Maharashtra? It would seem so, going by the furore his recent speeches have created. Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra’s senior-most politician, seen as the guiding force behind the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, accused him of speaking on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the state’s main opposition party.

Pawar’s view is shared by most political observers, who base it on Thackeray’s main demand: the government remove loudspeakers from mosques. He said if that’s not done, his followers would recite Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers outside mosques. This ultimatum is now being put to practice in distant Varanasi by the BJP’s followers.

But that’s not the only indication. In both speeches – the first at Thackeray’s customary rally at Shivaji Park to mark Gudi Padwa, the Maharashtrian Hindu New Year, and the second on 12 April in the party’s stronghold, Thane – the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief raised issues that only a BJP spokesperson would.