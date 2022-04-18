Maharashtra Restricts Use of Loudspeakers at Religious Sites Amid Azaan Row

Use of loudspeakers at religious sites in Maharashtra would be allowed only with prior permission, the state's Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said on Monday, 18 April.

This comes a day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray said that if the Maharashtra government failed to remove loudspeakers atop mosques by 3 May, Hanuman Chalisa would be played at a higher volume outside mosques.

"State DGP, along with the Mumbai police commissioner, will formulate guidelines on the use of loudspeakers in public places. These guidelines will be issued in the next 1-2 days," Patil was quoted as saying by ANI.