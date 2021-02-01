Budget 2021: ‘Superwoman’ Delivers, With ‘Main Hoon Na’ Backstop

Nobody has raised an objection on this one.

The prime minister had a broad smile on his face by the time he finished reading the note. He instructed his finance minster to implement ALL the ideas. He knew that would send a stab of joy through the markets. He also understood that the Indian State does not have the capacity to double down and deliver a fraction of the ambitious commitments in the next financial year. Honestly, it could take several years to get just half the job done. Until then, the public will simply have to keep the faith, as it has in the past, because ‘main hoon na’ (I am there for you).

After all, sab kuchch mumkin hai (it’s all doable).