Pegasus: Governments Can Easily Bypass Laws, Let's Be Very Vigilant

The Wire of India, the Guardian of the UK, and the Washington Post of the US reported that, according to the ‘Pegasus Project investigation’ by a consortium of media organisations, Amnesty International, and Forbidden Stories—a Paris-based journalism non-profit—the phone numbers of some 1,000 journalists, activists, ministers and military officers from across the world etc were found to figure on a nearly 50,000—number—long list of that were possibly secretly monitored.

The countries include Mexico, Qatar, UAE, India, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, France and Hungary. A ‘military-grade spyware’ called Pegasus licensed by NSO Group, an Israeli company, is alleged to have been used.

NSO has denied the findings claiming that it sells its technologies to law enforcement and intelligence agencies only to track terrorists and criminals including drug-traffickers, paedophilia rings, etc.

The truth of the matter will be known only after a detailed, impartial and high-level cyber investigation, if at all it ever takes place. Thus, for the time being, we can only worry about the implications of such abuse of technology.

The Indian government has, quite expectedly, denied any ‘unauthorised surveillance’. It might be true, but that exactly is the point. This sort of cyber surveillance or ‘off-the-air’ interception of calls does not exactly fall within the purview of the protocols for interception of communications under the law and the rules.