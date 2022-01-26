Pak’s New Security Policy: Time To Start a Fresh Dialogue With India?

Pakistan has finally launched its first National Security Policy with much fanfare, though some parts remain classified. The policy document reflects a significant change in the thinking of the ruling elite: it is now accepted that non-traditional security concerns were ignored in the past, human security and geo-economics are at the core of the new policy, no more ‘camp politics’, and there is no precondition of reversing the abrogation of Article 370 for a dialogue with India.

However, on the issue of sub-nationalist movements, the policy document repeated the hackneyed narrative that these movements use disparities to further their agendas. But at least it is accepted that disparities exist. Hybrid warfare is another concern on the minds of security policy formulators.