Pakistan & TTP: Why Afghanistan-Brokered Peace Talks May Not Achieve Much

Ever since the Taliban occupied Kabul after a massive military campaign across the country last year, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has intensified its military offensive in Pakistan and is targeting high-value military assets. According to a study, more than 200 terrorist attacks took place in Pakistan last year, in which the TTP was the biggest contributor.

The numbers remain strikingly high in 2022, with the Islamic State Khorasan (ISKP) concentrating its war efforts in Pakistan. In addition to that, Pakistan has also witnessed an increase in terror activities from Baloch insurgents, one of which claimed the lives of three Chinese nationals, putting Pakistan in an uncomfortable position before its staunch strategic partner. Pakistan maintains a high-risk threat assessment from these ramped-up activities on its soil, prompting Rawalpindi GHQ to hold dialogues with its arch-foe, the TTP. This underlines a major shift in Pakistan’s muscle-flexing policy of targeting TTP hideouts and leadership in tribal areas. These developments certainly have bigger strategic implications for Pakistan, the TTP, and the Afghan Taliban.