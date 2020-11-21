Army, Election, & Pakistan’s Sham of Democracy in Gilgit-Baltistan

The predictable and messy result in the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) general election on 15 November has fascinating implications for the future of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) that aims to throw the army out of politics and regain political space. The crushing defeat of the opposition parties was predictable only in the sense that it was a given the Pakistan army would go all out to rig the election, as usual.

And it has historically always been easier to do so in GB than the rest of Pakistan because of GB being a virtual colony not of Pakistan, but of the Pakistan army. The people and the ‘electables’ are perceived to be resigned to joining the army’s blue eyed party of the day in any given general election.