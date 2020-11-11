Has Imran Khan Accidentally Helped Democracy Flourish In Pakistan?

In the Autumn of 2017, I was invited to a ‘vote ko izzat do’ convention of the PMLN. During my speech, I addressed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif directly, asking him to bring all nationalities under his umbrella for a unified struggle for democracy; I reminded him that he was the prime minister of the entire country, and not just of Punjab; that we Punjabis were now crying because our votes had been stolen, but from the Baloch, Pashtun, and Sindhis, their homes, lives, and futures were stolen by the same oppressor.

Yet, one did not find any mention of the PTM, which was facing the most fierce crackdown at the time, in his speeches thereafter. But the increasing fascism of the Junta has today resulted in:

Sharif speaking in support of Mohsin Dawar, a PTM member of parliament

Maryam Nawaz repeatedly speaking up for the rights of the abducted, and staring down the generals

Bilawal Bhutto effecting the inclusion of Dawar in the PDM

These are all unheard of collateral benefits of the Junta’s brazenly making one mistake after another.