Ignited by Nawaz, Will Pak’s New Movement Scald its Politico-Army?

In the middle of the night, the paramilitary force Rangers (pretending to be the local police) had broken into Maryam Nawaz’s hotel room in Karachi on the pretext of arresting her husband Captain Safdar on an absurd charge.

This caused anger in the entire PDM at the brazen attempt to divide the political parties and thus sabotage the movement, as a woman politician of the PMLN had ostensibly been humiliated by the People’s Party’s government in Sindh.

However, the opposition political parties turned out to be wilier than the ruling junta and immediately decided to expose it.