Pakistan SC & Imran Khan: Punjab Verdict Shows Love Really Is Blind

I held a plastic red rose and tried to pull off a typical lover’s guesswork where the petals are plucked to determine “if she will say yes, or if she will say no”. However, I wasn’t doing it for some ‘Rahul’ in my life but for the decision of the Pakistan Supreme Court as the honourable judges once again took charge of “oh God, not again”. The country's politics is in dire need of “this is your internal matter, please don’t drag us into it”.

At this point, even politicians are desperate for some privacy when it comes to power-sharing. But the stakeholders, or what you call the ‘establishment’, are like that one father figure who gets to decide the fate of everyone in a patriarchal extended family. From marriages to who will get what size of the meat, the father-like figure, who, by the way, in most cases, is no one’s father, gets to take the final call.