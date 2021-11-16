‘Old Friends’: Xi-Biden Meet Shows US & China Are Willing to Reboot Ties

Even as the full details of the Xi Jinping-Joe Biden virtual summit on Monday night are not yet available, remarks made public suggest that both are interested in lowering temperatures and working out a new modus vivendi for the troubled relationship between the two countries.

In his opening remarks, Biden referred to their past relationship when Xi, as Vice-President, escorted the then US Vice-President Biden during his six-day visit to China in 2011. In turn, Xi called him an “old friend”.